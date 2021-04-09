DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.04.2021

Ort: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2606780/692d791832f37f70f29888c165a9508b/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2021_de.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21.04.2021

Ort: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2606782/e53087e0d3a746c198a1554a38fa8728/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q1-2021_en.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
