Wacker Neuson SE, Munich



WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 1

On April 1, 2021, a total of 19,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased on April 1, 2021, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total no of repurchased shares (piece)

Volume-weighted average price (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

April 01, 2021

19,000

20.92711

397,615.00



The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 19,000 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, April 6, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE



The Executive Board