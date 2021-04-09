DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Invitation to virtual Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 18 May 2021
2021. április 09., péntek, 15:03
- Enhanced interactive exchange with shareholders planned
- Election of a new auditor and new election of five members of the Supervisory Board on agenda
Commerzbank AG invites its shareholders to its regular Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday 18 May 2021. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will once again take place virtually without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies. The AGM will be transmitted live online beginning at 10 am. Shareholder voting rights can be exercised exclusively by way of absentee ballot or by granting proxy to the voting right representative of the company.
"Dialogue with our owners is very important to us. Despite the restrictions of a virtual event in times of a pandemic, we have expanded the way we communicate to offer an enhanced interactive exchange with our shareholders, going beyond the legal requirements", said Manfred Knof, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank.
Shareholders may submit their questions via an online electronic system (Investor Portal) by the end of 16 May 2021. Those shareholders who have submitted questions in due time before the event will also be given the opportunity for follow up questions during the AGM via the portal. Shareholders may also submit written statements or short video messages by the end of 15 May 2021 which will be made available on the Investor Portal. These messages may also be broadcast during the AGM. In order to give shareholders the possibility to comment on the speech by the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, the manuscript will be made available online from 12 May 2021.
Of particular note are the following additional items to the agenda:
Election of the auditor (item 4-5)
New election of five members of the Supervisory Board (item 6)
As in previous years, the speech of the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at the AGM will be transmitted live and will be available publically on 18 May 2021 on www.commerzbank.com/agm. The hashtag on Twitter for the AGM is #CobaHV. The full details of the invitation to the 2021 AGM, including the agenda and explanations of the individual items, can also be found on www.commerzbank.com/agm.
