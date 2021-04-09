









Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

München

WKN: A1J5RX

ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9









Korrektur der am 8. April 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten

Einberufung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 20. Mai 2021







In der am 8. April 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einberufung der am 20. Mai 2021 stattfindenden ordentlichen Hauptversammlung

der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG ist die in den Angaben zu Tagesordnungspunkt 6 unter Ziffer "4.2 Variable Vergütungskomponenten"

wiedergegebene Tabelle nicht gut lesbar.



Vorsorglich wird diese Tabelle daher wie folgt nochmals veröffentlicht:











Im Übrigen bleibt die am 8. April 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichte Einberufung unverändert.







München, im April 2021

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Der Vorstand



