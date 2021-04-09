DGAP-HV: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Korrektur: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 20.05.2021 in München mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Korrektur: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 20.05.2021 in München mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG








Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
München
WKN: A1J5RX
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9




Korrektur der am 8. April 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten
Einberufung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 20. Mai 2021



In der am 8. April 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einberufung der am 20. Mai 2021 stattfindenden ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG ist die in den Angaben zu Tagesordnungspunkt 6 unter Ziffer "4.2 Variable Vergütungskomponenten"
wiedergegebene Tabelle nicht gut lesbar.


Vorsorglich wird diese Tabelle daher wie folgt nochmals veröffentlicht:
 


210412011768_00-1.jpg



Im Übrigen bleibt die am 8. April 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichte Einberufung unverändert.


 



München, im April 2021


Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG


Der Vorstand















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Deutschland
E-Mail: ir-deutschland@telefonica.com
Internet: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations.html
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
Börsen: Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), , , Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, , , Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1183116  09.04.2021 



