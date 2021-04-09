DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. április 09., péntek, 18:09







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE







SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








09.04.2021 / 18:09



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Speyerer Str. 4
PLZ: 69115
Ort: Heidelberg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Tatiana Schneider-Neureither
Geburtsdatum: 17.12.1978

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

SN Assets GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.04.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 12,81 % 0,00 % 12,81 % 7.212.447
letzte Mitteilung 17,97 % 0 % 17,97 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007203705 1.333 922.372 0,02 % 12,79 %
Summe 923.705 12,81 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Tatiana Schneider-Neureither % % %
Schneider-Neureither GmbH % % %
SN Verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG % % %
SN Holding GmbH % % %
SN Assets GmbH 11,56 % % 11,56 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Mitteilungspfl. meldet Stimmrechte als Teil der Erbengemeinschaft nach Dr. Andreas
Schneider-Neureither, bestehend aus Mitteilungspfl., Tristan Schneider-Neureither, Neil
Neureither, Ellie Schneider-Neureither, Eric Schneider-Neureither. Aufgrund der
Mehrheitsverhältnisse in der Erbengemeinschaft erfolgt die Zurechnung der Stimmrechte über
die in Punkt 8 gen. Gesellschaften nur auf Mitteilungspfl. 


Datum

09.04.2021














