1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

CANCOM SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

PLZ:

80636

Ort:

München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Allianz SE

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: München, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

07.04.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

6,64 %

0,00 %

6,64 %

38548001

letzte Mitteilung

5,10 %

0 %

5,10 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005419105

0

2560463

0,00 %

6,64 %

Summe

2560463

6,64 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

5,10 %

%

5,10 %

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Argos 14 GmbH

%

%

%

Allianz Holding France SAS

%

%

%

Allianz France S.A.

%

%

%

Allianz Vie S.A.

%

%

%

Generation Vie S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Asset Management GmbH

%

%

%

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Der überwiegende Teil der in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Bestände werden von der Allianz Global Investors GmbH verwaltet. Die mitteilungspflichtigen Bestände der Allianz Global Investors GmbH ergeben sich aus der am 11.02.2021 veröffentlichten Stimmrechtsmitteilung, die von der vorliegenden Stimmrechtsmitteilung unberührt bleibt.





Datum

09.04.2021



