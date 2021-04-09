DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.2021 / 18:09



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Street: Speyerer Str. 4
Postal code: 69115
City: Heidelberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Tatiana Schneider-Neureither
Date of birth: 17 Dec 1978

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

SN Assets GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Apr 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 12.81 % 0.00 % 12.81 % 7,212,447
Previous notification 17.97 % 0 % 17.97 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007203705 1,333 922,372 0.02 % 12.79 %
Total 923,705 12.81 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

























Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Tatiana Schneider-Neureither % % %
Schneider-Neureither GmbH % % %
SN Verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG % % %
SN Holding GmbH % % %
SN Assets GmbH 11.56 % % 11.56 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notifiable person announces voting rights as part of the community of heirs of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, consisting of the person obliged to notify, Tristan Neureither, Neil Neureither, Ellie Schneider-Neureither, Eric Schneider-Neureither. Due to the majority in the community of heirs, the attribution of the voting rights is only made to the notifiable person via the companies mentioned under point 8.  


Date

09 Apr 2021














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
