

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 25th Interim Report and Final Report





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 12 April 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 5 April 2021 and 9 April 2021, a total of 6,613 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 5 April 2021 to 9 April 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

05.04.2021

0

0

0

06.04.2021

2,427

6.3894

15,507.18

07.04.2021

2,498

6.4836

16,196.04

08.04.2021

1,688

6.5000

10,972.00

09.04.2021

0

0

0

Total

6,613

6.4532

42,675.22



ad pepper media International N.V. completed the share buyback announced on 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 on 8 April 2021. The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program amounts to 447,236 shares at an average price of 5,0309 euros. This corresponds to 2.080 percent of the capital stock. The aggregate volume excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 2,249,994.43 euros.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:



Dr Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com