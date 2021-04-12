DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


/ Share buy-back






CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement








12.04.2021 / 15:46



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement



In the period from April 6, 2021 until and including April 9, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 114,089 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 6, 2021 until and including April 9, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:





















Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
April 6, 2021 29,884 73.2281
April 7, 2021 29,129 71.5129
April 8, 2021 27,873 72.4433
April 9, 2021 27,203 72.0402
Total: 114,089 72.3152

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including April 9, 2021 amounts to 764,921 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, April 12, 2021



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

The general partner















12.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1183681  12.04.2021 



