Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 6th Interim Announcement

In the period from April 6, 2021 until and including April 9, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 114,089 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 6, 2021 until and including April 9, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

April 6, 2021

29,884

73.2281

April 7, 2021

29,129

71.5129

April 8, 2021

27,873

72.4433

April 9, 2021

27,203

72.0402

Total:

114,089

72.3152



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including April 9, 2021 amounts to 764,921 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, April 12, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner