DGAP-AFR: Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. április 12., hétfő, 16:58







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dierig Holding AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








12.04.2021 / 16:58



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021

Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2021

Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte













12.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dierig Holding AG

Kirchbergstraße 23

86157 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.dierig.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1183717  12.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1183717&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum