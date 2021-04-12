DGAP-CMS: Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information
2021. április 12., hétfő, 16:49
Wacker Neuson SE, Munich
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 2
In the period from April 6, 2021 up to and including April 9, 2021 a total of 66,713 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total number of shares repurchased in the period from April 6, 2021 up to and including April 9, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 85,713 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback
Munich, April 12, 2021
Wacker Neuson SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1183710 12.04.2021
