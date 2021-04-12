DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Niclas
Nachname(n): Karoff

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3H2333


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
9,2000 EUR 46000,00 EUR
9,2000 EUR 46000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9,2000 EUR 92000,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-09; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Börse Quotrix/EDO
MIC: XQTX














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
