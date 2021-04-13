DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG announces successful placement of a convertible bond in the equivalent value of USD 10 million

SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG announces successful placement of a convertible bond in the equivalent value of USD 10 million


ZUG, Switzerland; 12 April 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929) announces the issuance of convertible bonds in the equivalent amount of USD 10,000,000. The convertible bonds with conversion rights to acquire 133,305 bearer shares with a par value of CHF 1.00 each was fully subscribed. The conversion price is CHF 70 per bearer share. The allocation has been fully completed. The shares are entitled to dividends as of 1 July 2020. The convertible bonds run until 30 May 2022.



 





Arranger of this transaction was Sunmirror"s corporate advisor Opus Capital Switzerland AG.

Opus Capital Switzerland AG and Opus Capital Asset Management GmbH ("Opus Group") specialize in bringing next generation companies to market by combining extensive industry

expertise with one of Switzerland"s leading independent financial services firms. For more information, please visit:www.opus-capital.ch.


SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - those metals and minerals that drive demand for sustainable next-generation technology. The company"s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz/Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44

60322 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

 




