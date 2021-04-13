DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Compleo Charging Solutions AG resolves capital increase against cash contribution





13-Apr-2021





Dortmund, April 13, 2021 - The Management Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding shareholders" subscription rights. The Company intends to issue up to 342,348 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares ("New Shares"), representing an increase in the Company"s existing share capital of up to 10%. The net proceeds from the issuance of the New Shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company. Compleo is thus creating an essential prerequisite for consistently continuing its growth strategy, which, in addition to organic growth, also envisages further targeted M&A measures.

A private placement of the New Shares of the Company via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure exclusively with qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions in Europe is planned for the purpose of an efficient implementation of the capital increase. The New Shares are to be included in trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The listing and delivery of the shares are expected to take place on April 16, 2021.

The placement price per share will be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will commence with immediate effect.

The transaction is accompanied by COMMERZBANK AG, Kempen & Co and ODDO BHF.

Contact and person responsible for the announcement



IR Contact



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Sebastian Grabert, CFA



Head of Investor Relations



e-mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de



Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

Disclaimer:





This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities.

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication could be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company") in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The securities may only be sold or offered within the United States after prior registration or absent registration under an exemption from the registration requirements pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities are not and will not be registered under the Securities Act.