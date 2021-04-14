DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully completes accelerated placement process

Dortmund, April 13, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo" or the "Company," ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has placed 342,348 shares with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of EUR 82.65 per share, representing an increase of the existing share capital of the Company by 10%. The gross issue proceeds amount to approximately EUR 28.3 million.

The New Shares shall be included in trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The listing and delivery of the shares are expected to take place on April 16, 2021.

The net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company. Compleo is thus creating an essential prerequisite for consistently continuing its growth strategy, which, in addition to organic growth, also envisages further targeted M&A measures.

The transaction is accompanied by COMMERZBANK AG, Kempen & Co and ODDO BHF.

Contact and person responsible for the announcement



IR Contact



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Sebastian Grabert, CFA



Head of Investor Relations



e-mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de



Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

