



DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG





/ Key word(s): Capital Increase













Greentech Compleo secures financing for further growth

















14.04.2021 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Greentech Compleo secures financing for further growth

Gross proceeds of EUR 28.3 million raised from capital increase | New investor groups tapped | Further dynamic development planned through organic growth and M&A

Dortmund, April 14, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, successfully completed a capital increase. The net proceeds are to be invested in the further growth of the company. Compleo is thus creating a key prerequisite for continuing to systematically pursue its growth strategy, which, in addition to organic growth, also envisages further targeted M&A measures.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo") has successfully completed the capital increase against cash contribution announced on April 13, 2021. In an accelerated bookbuilding process, a total of 342,348 shares were placed with both existing as well as new institutional investors across Europe at a placement price of EUR 82.65 per share. By completing the transaction and raising gross proceeds of around EUR 28.3 million, Compleo has created an important prerequisite for continuing its very dynamic development in the future.

In 2020, Compleo had more than doubled its revenues to over EUR 33 million compared to the previous year and consistently implemented its growth strategy since the IPO. For example, sales activities were launched in three additional European countries and the product portfolio was successfully developed further. The merger with wallbe GmbH at the end of March 2021 also provides tailwinds, as a result of which Compleo has further strengthened its fully integrated hardware, software and service business and noticeably increased its market share.

Collaborations and mergers of manufacturers make sense against the backdrop of the fundamental change in mobility and a fragmented competitive environment throughout Europe, in Compleo"s view. In the upcoming consolidations on the market, it is therefore Compleo"s goal to play an active role and further establish itself as an innovator in Europe.

Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo: "We would like to thank our existing and new investors once again for the trust they have placed in us. Given the rapid expansion of e-mobility in Germany and throughout Europe, we see excellent opportunities for Compleo in the future. We want to build Compleo into one of the leading providers of electromobility solutions in Europe. In doing so, we not only intend to grow organically, but also see ourselves as a market consolidator. Consequently, further acquisitions of companies are an important cornerstone of our strategy, provided the acquisitions are value-enhancing for Compleo and its shareholders and if they fit with Compleo"s strategy and culture."

The new shares are to be included into trading in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on April 16, 2021. The settlement of the shares is expected on the same day.





The transaction is being accompanied by COMMERZBANK AG, Kempen & Co and ODDO BHF.





About Compleo | Compleo is a leading supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company supports complete solution providers with its charging stations and, if required, also with the planning, installation, maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo"s offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. Compleo"s DC charging stations are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with German calibration law (Eichrecht). The company develops and manufactures all products at its Dortmund site. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and economy. Its customers include Allego, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 public utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs around 250 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is available at: www.compleo-cs.de/

IR Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Sebastian Grabert, CFA



Head of Investor Relations



e-Mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de



Phone: +49 231 534 923 874