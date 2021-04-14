DGAP-AFR: Siemens Energy AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Siemens Energy AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.05.2021

Ort: https://www.siemens-energy.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-ad-hoc.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.05.2021

Ort: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/publications-ad-hoc.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
