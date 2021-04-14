DGAP-AFR: Siemens Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Siemens Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2021

Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-ad-hoc.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2021

Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/publications-ad-hoc.html













Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
