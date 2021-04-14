DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE increases dividend and expects further revenue growth in 2021

MBB SE increases dividend and expects further revenue growth in 2021


Berlin, 14 April 2021 - The Board and Executive Management of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today decided to propose an increase in the basic dividend from €0.70 to €0.88 per share at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held virtually on 8 June 2021. In view of the successful IPO of MBB subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk, an additional dividend of €0.88 per share will be proposed in addition to the basic dividend. In total, the dividend would thus amount to €1.76 per share.



In the 2020 financial year, MBB increased its revenues by 16.4% to €689.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 26.8% to €85.7 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 12.5%. As at 31 December 2020, the MBB Group had net cash of €252.6 million, of which €182.5 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Additionally, the IPO of Friedrich Vorwerk has significantly strengthened this financial position.



MBB plans to continue its growth in 2021. The Group expects to increase its revenues to €720 million in the current fiscal year, in particular due to the positive development of the Service & Infrastructure segment, which includes the companies Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10-12%. MBB sees its own financial strength as the best prerequisite for further growth, including through the acquisition of new subsidiaries.



The complete 2020 Annual Report will be published on 16 April 2021 at www.mbb.com.





Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184909





 
