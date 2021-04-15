DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter 2021. Net sales and earnings considerably above prior year.
2021. április 14., szerda, 20:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter 2021. Net sales and earnings considerably above prior year.
On the basis of preliminary figures, however, net sales in the first quarter of 2021 were significantly higher than the same period of the previous year. Net of currency effects, net sales rose by around 28.2 percent (nominal: 23.8 percent) to around EUR 792.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR 640.0 million). Net sales increased in the medical as well as the safety division. The gross margin was around 52.1 percent (Q1 2020: 44.2 percent). The functional expenses were 2.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 0.5 percent) above the previous year"s figure. The EBIT for the first quarter was around EUR 129 million (Q1 2020: EUR -0.6 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of around 16.3 percent (Q1 2020: - 0.1 percent).
For the full year, Dräger expects a currency-adjusted decline in net sales of between - 7.0 and - 11.0 percent and an EBIT margin of between 5.0 and 8.0 percent. The business development in the first quarter was above the original expectations, so that the probability of the upper end of the forecast or even exceeding the forecast has increased. The current epidemic situation does not permit a more precise forecast at this point in time and also contains signs of a general weakening of economic development. Dräger will review the forecast again at the latest with the half-year results and refine it if necessary.
Dräger will publish its full results for the first quarter on April 29, 2021.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations:
Corporate Communications:
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1184910
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1184910 14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
