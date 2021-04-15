





















14.04.2021 / 20:49









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Karl

Last name(s):

Gernandt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Hapag-Lloyd AG





b) LEI

HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

XS2326548562





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

100.221 EUR





300663.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

100.221 EUR





300663.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-13; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY B.V.

MIC:

BTFE



