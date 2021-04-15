DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english

2021. április 14., szerda, 20:50















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.04.2021 / 20:49




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Gernandt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Hapag-Lloyd AG


b) LEI

HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2326548562


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
100.221 EUR 300663.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
100.221 EUR 300663.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY B.V.
MIC: BTFE














14.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



65412  14.04.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum