Universitätsklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) decides for a future with CGM CLINICAL

















Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM), one of the world"s leading providers of e-health solutions, announced today that the medical center Universitätsklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), one of Europe"s leading university clinics, selected the CGM CLINICAL hospital information system as the core enterprise-wide electronic health record (EHR) system. For more than a decade, UKE has been a pioneer in digitization of healthcare and is now taking the next step by choosing an innovative partner. Using cutting-edge features will further propel UKE"s experience in case as part of an integrated patient journey.





UKE is one of Europe"s highly reputable clinics with more than 13,500 employees. It is characterized by state-of-the-art medical technology, innovative information technology (UKE has been certified as Europe"s first fully digital hospital), and architecture created with the goal of medical excellence, all patient-centric and with set up to optimally supporting doctors, nursing staff, and therapists. At the UKE clinic, healthcare and research go hand in hand, which is impressively shown by the research results achieved in the recent months - in parallel to patient care - on the Corona Virus.

CGM prevailed among many other competitors in a two-year award process and was awarded the contract. UKE will use the entire spectrum of CGM CLINICAL medical modules, based on the CGM CLNICAL data model CDM+ which is highly structured, yet open and flexible. This will enable numerous new ways of using data for both research and excellent care.

"At UKE, we are dedicated to delivering care with an understanding of the whole patient journey," said Professor Christian Gerloff, Vice Medical Director of UKE, "We are convinced that CGM is the perfect partner for a healthcare organization like us, and that CGM CLINICAL can enable all our healthcare professionals to deliver excellent and integrated care based on cutting-edge technology."





Marco Siebener, CIO of UKE, added, "Coming from a very high standard of digitization already, we now want to achieve the next level. Therefore, we must tackle challenges in fields of personalized medicine, smart data, real-time analytics and clinical decision support, as well as effective connectivity across sectors with patients and colleagues. Together with CGM, we see the potential for game-changing approaches."





"The largest order for our cutting-edge G3 platform in Germany - and the second largest in this segment - from one of the best university clinics in Europe confirms our strategy. Our investments into G3 are thus paying off," emphasized Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO of CompuGroup Medical, "We are proud to support one of the European leaders in medical excellence and digitization in healthcare with our innovative CGM CLINICAL solutions."

Hannes Reichl, Managing Director Inpatient and Social Care at CGM, added, "UKE"s decision marks another major milestone in the rollout of CGM CLINICAL and once more proofs its innovative strength. This state-of-the-art product will enable UKE to enhance its processes, which are already digitized along the entire patient journey, even more flexibly and precisely fitting the requirements of a dynamic university clinic. CDM+ data model will thus strengthen communication and connectivity within UKE"s facilities, but also with healthcare providers in other clinical or ambulatory institutions."

The partners agreed to start the project in May 2021, with a duration of 4 years. There will be a step-by-step rollout across UKE, with the common goal of a first rollout in 2022. The implementation will start in the UKE"s Martini Clinic, a highly specialized prostate Cancer Center, and the University Heart & Vascular Center, both in entirely new buildings.



About UKE



Since its foundation in 1889, the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) has been one of the leading clinics in Europe. With about 13,600 employees, the UKE is one of the largest employer in the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. The UKE treats about 511,000 patients a year, 106,000 of whom are inpatients and 405,000 are outpatients. The emphasis in UKE"s research are the neurosciences, cardio-vascular research, care research, oncology, as well as infections and inflammations. Other potential areas of the UKE are molecular imaging and skeletal biology research. The UKE educates about 3,400 medical specialists and dentists.

Knowledge, Research, Healing through Shared Competence: The UKE | www.uke.de