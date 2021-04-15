DGAP-News: Universitätsklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) decides for a future with CGM CLINICAL
Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM), one of the world"s leading providers of e-health solutions, announced today that the medical center Universitätsklinik Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), one of Europe"s leading university clinics, selected the CGM CLINICAL hospital information system as the core enterprise-wide electronic health record (EHR) system. For more than a decade, UKE has been a pioneer in digitization of healthcare and is now taking the next step by choosing an innovative partner. Using cutting-edge features will further propel UKE"s experience in case as part of an integrated patient journey.
CGM prevailed among many other competitors in a two-year award process and was awarded the contract. UKE will use the entire spectrum of CGM CLINICAL medical modules, based on the CGM CLNICAL data model CDM+ which is highly structured, yet open and flexible. This will enable numerous new ways of using data for both research and excellent care.
"At UKE, we are dedicated to delivering care with an understanding of the whole patient journey," said Professor Christian Gerloff, Vice Medical Director of UKE, "We are convinced that CGM is the perfect partner for a healthcare organization like us, and that CGM CLINICAL can enable all our healthcare professionals to deliver excellent and integrated care based on cutting-edge technology."
Hannes Reichl, Managing Director Inpatient and Social Care at CGM, added, "UKE"s decision marks another major milestone in the rollout of CGM CLINICAL and once more proofs its innovative strength. This state-of-the-art product will enable UKE to enhance its processes, which are already digitized along the entire patient journey, even more flexibly and precisely fitting the requirements of a dynamic university clinic. CDM+ data model will thus strengthen communication and connectivity within UKE"s facilities, but also with healthcare providers in other clinical or ambulatory institutions."
The partners agreed to start the project in May 2021, with a duration of 4 years. There will be a step-by-step rollout across UKE, with the common goal of a first rollout in 2022. The implementation will start in the UKE"s Martini Clinic, a highly specialized prostate Cancer Center, and the University Heart & Vascular Center, both in entirely new buildings.
