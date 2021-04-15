DGAP-AFR: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: https://www.rentenbank.de/ueber-uns/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: https://www.rentenbank.de/en/about-us/publications/annual-reports/index.html













Language: English
Company: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 80

60486 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: http://www.rentenbank.de





 
