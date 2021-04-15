DGAP-AFR: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: https://www.rentenbank.de/ueber-uns/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: https://www.rentenbank.de/en/about-us/publications/annual-reports/index.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 80

60486 Frankfurt

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.rentenbank.de





 
