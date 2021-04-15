DGAP-AFR: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.04.2021 / 11:18



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: http://www.nordlb.de/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: http://www.nordlb.com/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: http://www.nordlb.de/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: http://www.nordlb.com/reports













Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
