DGAP-AFR: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








15.04.2021 / 11:18



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: http://www.nordlb.de/berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: http://www.nordlb.com/reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: http://www.nordlb.de/berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: http://www.nordlb.com/reports













15.04.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1185255  15.04.2021 



