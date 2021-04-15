DGAP-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2021

Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 16, 2021

Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar













Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com





 
