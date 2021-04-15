DGAP-AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.05.2021

Ort: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.05.2021

Ort: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Deutschland
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
