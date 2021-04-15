DGAP-AFR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021. április 15., csütörtök, 11:30







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








15.04.2021 / 11:30



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021

Address: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html













15.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1185263  15.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185263&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum