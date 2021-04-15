DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides €65 million financing for landmark office building

2021. április 15., csütörtök, 11:57







DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG


/ Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate






Aareal Bank provides €65 million financing for landmark office building








15.04.2021 / 11:57




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aareal Bank provides €65 million financing for landmark office building



- Loan to Cicerone RE Holding BV



- Property leased by the European Commission



 



Wiesbaden, 15 April 2021 - One year after the purchase of the iconic Mondrian office building in Brussels by Cicerone RE Holding BV, Aareal Bank, acting as Arranger, Agent and Sole Lender, has provided a € 65 million loan facility to the buyer.



Cicerone RE Holding BV is fully participated by Cicerone Fund, a pan-European property fund, dedicated to Cassa Forense (Italian Pension Fund for Lawyers) and managed by Fabrica Immobiliare SGR and advised by CBRE GI. Cicerone RE Holding BV is dedicated to the creation and management of a high-quality property portfolio. Allocation of the portfolios is focused on office in the main European cities.



The Mondrian is recognised as a landmark building in one of the best business addresses in Brussels, the "Quartier Léopold" - the well-known EU district of the Belgian capital. Built in 2004 and offering 19,297 sqm of first-class office space, the property has been fully let to the European Commission since the first occupancy. Designed by Assar architects and recognised with the MIPIM Award 2005 in the "business centre" category, it is mainly used for the Commission"s research and development activities.



"We are glad to have signed this great financing opportunity, secured by a prime asset with a long-term lease. Brussels is a core office market, where Aareal Bank has been active for decades and will continue to selectively develop its business. We are very glad that this transaction allowed us to support one of our Italian clients in its pan-European activities", stated Martin Vest, Managing Director at Aareal Bank.



Cicerone RE Holding BV was advised by Loyens & Loeff and Legance. The financing advisory service was provided by Narciso Capital. Aareal was advised by CMS.



Additional photographs for editorial use can be downloaded here.

Contacts:

Christian Feldbrügge

Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com


René Hartmann

Phone: +49 611 348 3438
renepascal.hartmann@aareal-bank.com

Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s SDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s three business segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Subsidiary Aareon, a leading consultancy and IT systems house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, forms the third business segment. Aareon offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical devices in apartments and buildings.








 













15.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1184958





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1184958  15.04.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184958&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum