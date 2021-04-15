DGAP-NVR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








15.04.2021 / 12:29



Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 15.04.2021

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

3765828














