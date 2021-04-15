DGAP-NVR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 15 Apr 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

3765828














