DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Strong rise in earnings in the first quarter of 2021
2021. április 15., csütörtök, 15:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Strong rise in earnings in the first quarter of 2021
Nassau/Germany, 15 April 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) has achieved significant earnings increase of 96 % in the first quarter 2021. According to preliminary calculations earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of the Leifheit Group stood at EUR 8.3 million in the first quarter and thus roughly doubled compared to the previous year"s figure of EUR 4.3 million.
Group turnover raised by 25.5 % to EUR 86.2 million in the first three months of 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 68.7 million). With increased consumer advertising, Leifheit Group was therefore able to build on the growth trend observed in the previous quarters.
The earnings development in the first quarter was above the original expectations. Nevertheless, COVID-19 remains a factor with consequences for the business development and the financial and earnings position of the Leifheit Group, that are difficult to access, especially due to pandemic-related challenges in the supply chain, production and logistics as well as to the ongoing restrictions and closing of important trade channels. The forecast for full-year 2021 published in March therefore remains unchanged. An increase of Group turnover of at least 5 % year-on-year and Group EBIT of between EUR 20 million and EUR 24 million is expected.
Information on the development in the first quarter is based on preliminary calculations. As a result, there may be deviations from this information in the financial figures that will be published in the quarterly statement on 11 May 2021.
