DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG
2021. április 15., csütörtök, 15:15
Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG
Maintal, 15 April 2021. 1&1 Drillisch AG is to operate under the name 1&1 AG in the future. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will be submitting a proposal for this name change to the shareholders for a vote at the Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021.
Today"s 1&1 Drillisch AG was created in 2017 by the merger of 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch AG under the umbrella of United Internet AG. In the course of two non-cash capital increases of what was then known as Drillisch AG, United Internet acquired a majority stake in the Company and today holds 75.1 percent of the holding company 1&1 Drillisch AG.
The change of name to 1&1 AG is a logical step in the Company"s development following an integration phase lasting several years and is set to establish a clear and distinctive position on the capital market.
"The merger of 1&1 and Drillisch was an important strategic decision that has significantly strengthened our market position. Over the last three years, we have jointly exploited numerous synergies and mined growth potential and have grown together into one team", said Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG. "Our brand of 1&1 is one of the strongest names to be found on the German telecommunications and internet market and enjoys a high level of awareness and trust. We want to have an unambiguous identity that will take advantage of this brand strength efficiently on the capital market in future."
Maintal, 15 April 2021
1&1 Drillisch AG
