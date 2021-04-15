DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: CEO
First name: Rolf Eric
Last name(s): Habben Jansen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Hapag-Lloyd AG


b) LEI

HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2326548562


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1005.00 EUR 301500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1005.0000 EUR 301500.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com





 
