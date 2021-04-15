DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. successfully completes a share capital increase and sale of treasury shares and reviews options for financing further growth
2021. április 15., csütörtök, 15:30
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. successfully completes a share capital increase and sale of treasury shares and reviews options for financing further growth
To finance further growth, Cryptology is also currently reviewing various options to raise additional capital, such as through the issuance of a convertible or a straight bond. ICF BANK AG has been commissioned to conduct a market review. Management will make the final financing decision based on investor feedback and the prevailing market environment.
Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "It has been a whirlwind few months to begin 2021 at Cryptology. We have made three new investments and seen our NAV grow significantly, currently standing at a new all-time high of EUR 243.54 as of our weekly estimated NAV reporting yesterday. I look forward to continue to grow the Cryptology portfolio of companies with this new capital and am particularly excited that we are exploring managing parts of our treasury in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets as part of our overall strategy."
Christian Angermayer, Cryptology"s founding investor, said "Cryptology is benefiting significantly from the substantial increase in the adoption of crypto assets - and we are still only at the beginning here. There is no question that Bitcoin will establish itself permanently as digital gold and a digital store of value. Our investors are participating in this highly exciting development. Through the recent investments and the successful capital increase, Cryptology has once again strengthened its basis for further growth."
Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.
About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.:
Media Contact:
Financial Press Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cryptology Asset Group PLC
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@cryptology-ag.com
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1185356
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1185356 15.04.2021
