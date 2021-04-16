DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Daimler AG: Preliminary Q1 2021 results significantly above market expectations





16-Apr-2021 / 00:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary Q1 2021 results significantly above market expectations

Stuttgart, Germany - Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter 2021. Daimler was able to benefit from this development thanks to convincing product substance combined with significant fixed cost reductions.

Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted EBIT, Daimler Trucks & Buses Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Daimler Mobility adjusted EBIT and Daimler"s Industrial Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2021 are all significantly above market expectations.

In addition to the underlying operating performance effective Working Capital Management delivered better than expected Industrial Free Cash Flow in Q1 2021 including the net of expenses for legal proceedings, expenses for restructuring and income from M&A transactions.

The following stated figures for the first quarter 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:

- Industrial Free Cash Flow: €1,810 million (consensus: €1,102 million)



Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted: €2,832 million (consensus: €1,802 million)





- Net Industrial Liquidity: €20.1 billion (year-end 2020: €17.9 billion)

- Daimler Group EBIT: €5,748 million (consensus: €4,964 million);



adjusted EBIT: €4,970 million (consensus: €3,987 million)

- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: €4,078 million (consensus: €3,543 million);



adjusted EBIT: €3,841 million (consensus: €3,055 million);



Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 14.3 % (consensus: 11.7 %)

- Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: €1,041 million (consensus: €1,026 million);



adjusted EBIT: €518 million (consensus: €488 million);



Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 6.0 % (consensus: 5.3 %)

- Daimler Mobility EBIT: €744 million (consensus: €569 million);



adjusted EBIT: €691 million (consensus: €579 million);



Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted: 18.7 % (consensus: n.a.)

The preliminary results include the following adjustments affecting EBIT:

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

- Expenses of €75 million for legal proceedings

- Expenses of €292 million for restructuring

- Income of €604 million from M&A transactions (completion of cellcentric JV)

Daimler Trucks & Buses

- Expenses of €88 million for restructuring

- Income of €611 million from M&A transactions (completion of cellcentric JV)

Daimler Mobility

- Expenses of €36 million for restructuring

- Income of €89 million from M&A transactions

The full quarterly results will be published on April 23rd, 2021.

EBIT, adjusted EBIT, Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted, Industrial Free Cash Flow and Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted are defined on pp. 43 and 44 of the Daimler Annual Report 2020.

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Contact:Hendrik SackmannTel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com