2021. április 16., péntek, 09:03







Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank-: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank- bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2021

Ort: https://www.l-bank.info/ueber-die-l-bank/publikationen/geschaftsberichte/geschaftsberichte.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank-

Schlossplatz 21

76113 Karlsruhe

Deutschland
Internet: www.l-bank.de





 
