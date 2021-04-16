DGAP-AFR: Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank-: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank- hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2021

Address: https://www.l-bank.info/ueber-die-l-bank/publikationen/geschaftsberichte/geschaftsberichte.html













Language: English
Company: Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg -Förderbank-

Schlossplatz 21

76113 Karlsruhe

Germany
Internet: www.l-bank.de





 
