Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021

Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021

Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG

Frankenstr. 2

46395 Bocholt

Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com





 
