16.04.2021 / 15:17



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021

Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021

Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 22, 2020

Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021

Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports













Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE

Lochhamer Schlag 21

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com





 
