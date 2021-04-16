DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): Möller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E4951


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 1,000 subscription rights as part of a rights issue.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
