The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG today unanimously appointed Maria Zesch as the company"s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will assume the position on August 1, 2021, succeeding Felix Zimmermann, who will leave the Management Board on his own request at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021.







Contact:



Michael Loch



VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations



Presselstr. 12



70191 Stuttgart



+49 711 3465 8222





