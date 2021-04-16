DGAP-Adhoc: Generation change at the top of TAKKT AG: Maria Zesch succeeds Felix Zimmermann

16-Apr-2021 / 18:04 CET/CEST


The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG today unanimously appointed Maria Zesch as the company"s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will assume the position on August 1, 2021, succeeding Felix Zimmermann, who will leave the Management Board on his own request at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021.



Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

+49 711 3465 8222







Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185909





 
