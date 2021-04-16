

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Change in the Board of Directors





16-Apr-2021 / 18:32 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







SNP SE: Change in the Board of Directors





The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Dr. Michael Drill, and two other members of the company"s Board of Directors today announced that they will be stepping down from their position prematurely. Dr. Michael Drill and Rainer Zinow will resign from their positions at the end of the Annual General Meeting June 17, 2021, while Gerhard Burkhardt resigned with immediate effect. With the invitation to this year"s Annual General Meeting, the Company will propose highly qualified candidates for succession on the Board of Directors who will be able to consistently continue the growth course that the Company has embarked upon.





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE



Christoph Marx



Head of Investor Relations



Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172



E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

















