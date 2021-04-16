DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Change in the Board of Directors
2021. április 16., péntek, 18:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP SE: Change in the Board of Directors
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Dr. Michael Drill, and two other members of the company"s Board of Directors today announced that they will be stepping down from their position prematurely. Dr. Michael Drill and Rainer Zinow will resign from their positions at the end of the Annual General Meeting June 17, 2021, while Gerhard Burkhardt resigned with immediate effect. With the invitation to this year"s Annual General Meeting, the Company will propose highly qualified candidates for succession on the Board of Directors who will be able to consistently continue the growth course that the Company has embarked upon.
Contact Investor Relations
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1185914
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1185914 16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
