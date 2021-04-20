DGAP-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 01.04.2021 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Aareal Bank AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Paulinenstr. 15
PLZ: 65189
Ort: Wiesbaden
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Klaus Umek
Geburtsdatum: 05.10.1971

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

30.03.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 5,25 % 4,17 % 9,42 % 59857221
letzte Mitteilung 4,21 % 1,88 % 6,09 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005408116 0 3142022 0,00 % 5,25 %
Summe 3142022 5,25 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Long call 2021 - June 2022 At any time 2380000 3,98 %
    Summe 2380000 3,98 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Index Open At any time Bar 116819 0,20 %
      Summe 116819 0,20 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
-Klaus Umek % % %
-Petrus Advisers Ltd. 5,25 % % 9,42 %
-Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. % % %
-Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 3,79 % % 7,77 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

16.04.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1185908  19.04.2021 



