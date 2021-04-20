DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2021 results and raises its outlook for financial year 2021
2021. április 19., hétfő, 20:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement
TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2021 results and raises its outlook for financial year 2021
Munich, April 19th, 2021 - Despite the ongoing unprecedented COVID-19-situation, the TRATON GROUP has experienced a robust development in the course of the first three months of 2021. The unit sales of the TRATON GROUP further recovered in the first quarter and exceeded the unit sales of Q1 2020 significantly. The sales revenue grew also considerably in year over year comparison. The net cash flow of the industrial business continued to show a very positive development compared to Q1 2020.
Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for Q1 2021:
The definition of the adjusted operating profit is to be found on page 38 of the annual report 2020
https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html
Based on the better than expected development in the first quarter of 2021 the company is raising its outlook for financial year 2021: For the TRATON GROUP, we are now forecasting an operating return on sales of 5.0% to 7.0% (before 5.0% to 6.0%). Due to the restructuring program in the MAN Truck & Bus business the cash conversion rate is no longer considered a meaningful indicator for the current financial year. We forecast for the industrial business a net cash flow in a bandwidth of 500 to 700 million Euros. The forecast does not contain any expenses or expenditures for the MAN Truck & Bus restructuring program nor from the planned acquisition of Navistar. The ranges express the still high uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated countermeasures of the respective countries as well as possible effects on production and supply chains.
TRATON will publish its interim statement with details on the development of Q1 2021 as planned on May 10, 2021.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1186387
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1186387 19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
