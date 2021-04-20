DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department for the sale of the Americas operating unit and no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles to the closing of the sale

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department for the sale of the Americas operating unit and no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles to the closing of the sale


The U.S. Department of Justice has allowed the sale of the Americas operating unit, which comprises the American salt business of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and Partners to proceed. Now that K+S no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles, the Company expects the closing of the sale to be predominantly probable from today"s perspective around April 30, 2021. The enterprise value amounts to USD 3.2 billion. The purchase price payment of around EUR 2.5 billion will be made in cash. 


Further information is available at www.kpluss.com.


