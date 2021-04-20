DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department for the sale of the Americas operating unit and no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles to the closing of the sale
2021. április 19., hétfő, 21:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Statement
The U.S. Department of Justice has allowed the sale of the Americas operating unit, which comprises the American salt business of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and Partners to proceed. Now that K+S no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles, the Company expects the closing of the sale to be predominantly probable from today"s perspective around April 30, 2021. The enterprise value amounts to USD 3.2 billion. The purchase price payment of around EUR 2.5 billion will be made in cash.
Further information is available at www.kpluss.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 561 9301 0
|Fax:
|+49 561 9301 2425
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KSAG888
|WKN:
|KSAG88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1186332
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1186332 19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]