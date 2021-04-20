



Energiekontor sells Theilenhofen solar park to 7C Solarparken

















- Power is enough for the equivalent of approx. 3,500 households

- Commissioning in the 4th quarter of 2021

Energiekontor AG has sold the Theilenhofen solar park with a total output of around 9.2 MW to 7C Solarparken AG.

The solar park will be built at the Theilenhofen-Ost site in the Weissenburg-Gunzenhausen district of Central Franconia, around 40 km south of Nuremberg, and will go into operation in the fourth quarter of the current year. The Theilenhofen solar park had successfully participated in the EEG tender of 1 April 2020 and thus secured the relatively attractive remuneration of the tender date at that time. In the future, it is expected to generate an average of almost 10 million kilowatt hours per year. This amount of electricity is enough to cover the needs of approximately 3,500 German households.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "The significant increase in our project pipeline is due in no small part to the progress made in the solar sector. Here we can point to an increasing number of successes. The Theilenhofen solar park is now the second solar park we have sold to 7C Solarparken AG within 4 months. The sales process was once again partnership-based, professional and highly efficient. We are looking forward with confidence to the second half of 2021, in which large PV projects with a volume of at least 170 MW will go into construction in the solar sector alone."

Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG, comments: "With the purchase and commissioning of the Theilenhofen solar park, our IPP portfolio will grow further from currently 275 MWp to 284 MWp. Due to the planned commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the solar park will not yet be able to make a significant contribution to the 2021 earnings figures."







About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That"s what Energiekontor has stood for for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany"s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the company was founded: 127 realised wind farms and 12 solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of around 1.7 billion euros.

The company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.



7C Solarparken AG:



7C Solarparken is a pure PV owner / operator with an IPP portfolio of 275 MWp, including 6 MW onshore wind. Including the managed PV assets, the portfolio managed by the Group amounts to 349 MWp. The company"s shares are listed in the General Standard segment of the regulated market in Frankfurt.

