DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: CEO Hermann J. Merkens will not return to office - search for a successor has reached an advanced stage
2021. április 20., kedd, 22:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aareal Bank AG: CEO Hermann J. Merkens will not return to office - search for a successor has reached an advanced stage
The Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, today informed Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, that contrary to initial expectations, he will not be able to resume work as member and Chairman of the Management Board for the foreseeable future from a medical perspective. In accordance with contractual agreements, Mr Merkens will therefore retire from the Management Board, and from active service, with effect from 30 April 2021. The search for a successor - which was already expedited as a precautionary measure for this scenario - has reached an advanced stage. Management Board members Marc Hess and Thomas Ortmanns, who have been acting as deputies to Mr Merkens to date, will continue to perform Mr Merkens" duties until further notice. In parallel to the search for a successor to the Chairman of the Management Board, as announced, the Supervisory Board also continues to concern itself with the size and composition of the entire Management Board. This process - which is geared towards optimising and streamlining the Board"s structure - will already yield results during the next weeks.
Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1186899
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1186899 20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]