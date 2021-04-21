DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: CEO Hermann J. Merkens will not return to office - search for a successor has reached an advanced stage

The Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, today informed Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, that contrary to initial expectations, he will not be able to resume work as member and Chairman of the Management Board for the foreseeable future from a medical perspective. In accordance with contractual agreements, Mr Merkens will therefore retire from the Management Board, and from active service, with effect from 30 April 2021. The search for a successor - which was already expedited as a precautionary measure for this scenario - has reached an advanced stage. Management Board members Marc Hess and Thomas Ortmanns, who have been acting as deputies to Mr Merkens to date, will continue to perform Mr Merkens" duties until further notice. In parallel to the search for a successor to the Chairman of the Management Board, as announced, the Supervisory Board also continues to concern itself with the size and composition of the entire Management Board. This process - which is geared towards optimising and streamlining the Board"s structure - will already yield results during the next weeks.






