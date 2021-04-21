DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q2 FY2021 results on May 3, 2021
2021. április 21., szerda, 09:48
Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q2 FY2021 results on May 3, 2021
Luxembourg, April 21, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on May 3, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q2 FY2021 results.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company"s development in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ends September 30, 2021) by means of a presentation. The Q2 report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on May 3, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on May 3, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Date: May 3, 2021
Dial-ins:
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
Further information is available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world"s leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company"s customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2020 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenues of EUR 822.1 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1187079
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1187079 21.04.2021
